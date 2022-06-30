Cat Burns and Sam Smith Team up For Stunning Late Night Performance of ‘Go’

James Corden and his Late Late Show have touched down in London for a special residency.



On Wednesday night (June 29), the late night show pressed “go” when two talented singers stopped by for a vocal battle of Britain, Cat Burns and Sam Smith.



Burns blasted to No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart earlier this year with her breakthrough hit, “Go.” For her late show performance at Freemasons’ Hall, she tapped Smith for a gorgeous rendition of the soulful number.



“Go” marks a return for Smith, whose fourth and most recent studio album, 2020’s Love Goes, peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and No. 5 in the U.S.

Smith’s TV appearance was extra-special. They just turned 30.

Watch the performance below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qtr3_Gbb8ko