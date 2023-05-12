Carrie Underwood Shows Off Sweet Flower Tattoo in Girls Trip Photos

Carrie Underwood took a break from work and had a great girls trip with her three sisters-in-law — so great that she and all the girls got tattoos together to commemorate their special time together.

“Sisters…not by blood…but sisters nonetheless,” Underwood captioned a series of photos from the vacation, which included snaps of them all on the beach hanging out in their hotel room and the floral tattoos they all received. “God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!!”

She continued, “It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law! From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!! #family #blessed #SistersInLaw.”

Underwood got a subtle purple daisy flower tattooed on her forearm, while her sisters-in-law got a set of flowers, a white sparkle and a flock of birds, respectively.

One fan in the comments section remarked, “That tat is DREAMY,” while another user added, “This is the most normal girls trip I’ve ever seen a celebrity in and I love it so much!!”

The girls trip comes amid a break in Underwood’s tour dates. Up next for the singer is two nights at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on May 13 and June 16, the latter as part of CMA Fest. In late June, the “Denim & Rhinestones” singer will return to her Reflection Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World casino.

See photos from Carrie Underwood’s family girls trip below.