Watch Carrie Underwood’s Son Crush a Throwback Tae Bo Workout Video: ‘I May Soon Have Myself a Gym Buddy’

What’s old is officially new again. Case in point: After going through a box of old things, Carrie Underwood‘s sons have discovered the art of Tae Bo — a martial arts style of fitness that became popular during the 1990s — and they can’t seem to get enough, especially the country singer’s son Jake.

Underwood took to Instagram on Friday (Jan. 6) to share a candid video of Jake watching a Tae Bo class and performing the moves in perfect unison with the television, sometimes with a little help from his toddler hands to help lift up his legs. “Jake starting off the day right!” the country singer wrote over the video.

The “Denim & Rhinestones” singer gave some additional context in the video’s caption: “The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! I may soon have myself a gym buddy!” she wrote, adding a crying laughing emoji as well as several arm muscle emojis.

Fellow country music star Jimmie Allen chimed in, commenting “He’s getting after it.” Allen added that Jake’s newfound Tae Bo skills are “more exercising than I’ve done in the last 3 years.” Zach Swon of the Swon Brothers also found the video amusing, writing, “Haven’t heard the words Tae Bo in a minute ….. or DVD,” along with a nerdy emoji.

Watch Underwood’s son Jake take on Tae Bo in the video below.