Carrie Underwood Gets Matching Tattoos With 74-Year-Old Mom & Sisters: See the Pics

"I never would've thought I'd see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin' some ink!" the star wrote.

Carrie Underwood and Carole Underwood
Carrie Underwood and Carole Underwood attend the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Christopher Polk/ACMA2014/Getty Images

Everyone comes back from Las Vegas with a good story, even country music superstar Carrie Underwood. In photos shared to her Instagram on Monday (July 3), the Grammy-winning star showed off the matching tattoos she got with her mom and sisters in Sin City.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Shows Off Sweet Flower Tattoo in Girls Trip Photos

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, ‘What?’ and ‘Where?'” the “Before He Cheats” singer quipped. “I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink!”

Underwood, her mother and her two sisters all got matching heart tattoos. While the rest of the Underwood ladies got tatted on their wrists, the star opted for a foot tattoo.

The “I Told You So” singer was in town for Reflection, her Vegas residency at the 5,000-person capacity Resorts World Theatre; she was the first artist to perform on theatre’s stage. The American Idol alum’s show runs for 90 minutes and features some of the most memorable songs from her 15-year career, including “Jesus Take the Wheel,” “Blown Away,” “Cowboy Casanova” and “Something in the Water.”

Up next, she’ll be opening for Guns N’ Roses on select August dates for the rockers’ World Tour. Then Underwood returns to her Vegas residency in September.

The eight-time Grammy-winner has earned 42 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, four of which have hit the top 10, including the No. 1 hit “Inside Your Heaven.” On the Billboard 200, she has earned four No. 1 albums from 10 top 10 entries: 2007’s Carnival Ride, 2009’s Play On, 2012’s Blown Away, and 2018’s Cry Pretty.

Check out the pics of the Underwood women’s new tattoos below:

