Caroline Polachek Announces 2023 North American & European Tour

Just a week after Caroline Polachek announced that her new album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You will be arriving in February, the singer revealed her list of 2023 tour dates on Monday (Dec. 12).

Explore Explore Caroline Polachek See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The North American and European run, called the Spiraling Tour, features a number of opening guests that will take part in certain dates of the tour, including Doss, Alex G, Ethel Cain, Sudan Archives, Magdalena Bay, George Clanton and Toro y Moi.

The tour will kick off on February 10 in Brighton, England, and stretch through February 27 in Antwerp, Belgium. The live shows will then head across the pond on April 14, when Polacheck will begin her North American tour in Philadelphia, Penn. The “Hit Me Where It Hurts” singer will perform in major cities across the continent including Boston, Mass.; Austin, Texas; Los Angeles, Calif.; Chicago, Ill.; Nashville, Tenn. and more before wrapping up in New York City on May 20.

Fans can sign up for ticket pre-sale via Polachek’s website here beginning on Wednesday (Dec. 14) at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale goes live on Friday (Dec. 16).

Polacheck’s upcoming album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, arrives on Feb. 14, 2023, and follows her 2019 album, Pang, which featured singles “Door,” “Ocean of Tears,” “Parachute” and “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.”

See Polachek’s announcement, which includes the full list of tour dates, below.