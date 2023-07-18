Want to See Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Loveliest Time’ Track List? Solve This Crossword Puzzle

How many guesses will it take for Carly Rae Jepsen fans to uncover her new album’s track list? The pop singer released a crossword puzzle Tuesday (July 18) teasing the names of songs on her forthcoming album The Loveliest Time.

“Once upon a time I was the answer in the New York Times crossword puzzle. A true career highlight. My father and I thought I had peaked,” she tweeted. “I wanted to retire or throw a party and since I forgot to do both things instead I just waited for the chance to make my own. Crossword puzzle that is. Here are some cutie clues to get you guessing our track list. Reply with your answers so I can see who got it right! The Loveliest Time is just 10 days away.”

Attached in the tweet is a complete crossword puzzle — titled “The Loveliest Crossword” — with hints ranging from past song lyrics to definitions of words and adjectives, in the standard across and down format. Several letters were pre-filled to make solving the crossword just a bit easier.

Fans in the comments section got to work and figured out at least a few of the tracks, with (spoiler alert!) most agreeing that “Kollage,” “Put It to Rest” and “Come Over” are definitely the names of a few tracks on the album, while track 4 — possibilities include “Psychedelic Strain,” “Psychedelic Shroom” or “Psychedelic Summer” — has them stumped.

Jepsen announced The Loveliest Time on July 6, stating she can’t call the LP (the follow-up to 2022’s The Loneliest Time) “a b sides as if these were cast off ideas – it’s the completed set to a body of work that taught me so much about love and loneliness and myself.” The Loveliest Time will arrive on July 28.

Check out Jepsen’s crossword puzzle, and see if you can solve it for yourself below.