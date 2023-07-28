×
Carly Rae Jepsen Returns With ‘The Loveliest Time’: Stream It Now

The LP acts as a follow up to her 2022 release, 'The Loneliest Time.'

Carly Rae Jepsen‘s new album, The Loveliest Time, is officially here! The LP — the seventh by the “Call Me Maybe” hitmaker — was released to streaming services on Friday (July 27).

The album contains a total of 13 tracks that were first teased in a New York Times-style crossword puzzle. The track include “Anything to Be with You,” “Kamikaze,” “After Last Night,” “Aeroplanes,” “Boy,” “Kollage,” “Shadow,” “Psychedelic Switch,” “So Right,” “Come Over,” “Put It to Rest,” “Stadium Love,” “Weekend Love” and the project’s lead single, “Shy Boy.”

In the announcement for the record, Jepsen shared that the album came as a result of experiencing a period of positivity following isolation.

“I got to know loneliness and discover the beauty in it. The loneliest time taught me that growth comes from being planted in darkness. But now the world has opened itself back up again and in turn so have we. It’s time for celebration and for all the lessons we have learned to burst into joyful action. The Loveliest Time…” she wrote. “I can’t really call it a b sides as if these were cast off ideas – it’s the completed set to a body of work that taught me so much about love and loneliness and myself.”

The album serves as Jepsen’s follow up to The Loneliest Time, which was released last year on Oct. 5. The set peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and became her fourth top 40 album on the chart.

Listen to The Loveliest Time below.

