Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album ‘The Loveliest Time’

It was the loneliest of times and the loveliest of times — at least, according to Carly Rae Jepsen. On Thursday (July 7), the pop star announced her next project The Loveliest Time, the follow-up to her 2022 studio album The Loneliest Time.

“I got to know loneliness and discover the beauty in it,” the singer captioned a post of her sitting on the edge of a windowsill and looking at a dark night sky. “The loneliest time taught me that growth comes from being planted in darkness. But now the world has opened itself back up again and in turn so have we. It’s time for celebration and for all the lessons we have learned to burst into joyful action. The Loveliest Time…”

She continued, “At this point you know me so well that I won’t even tease about a b sides. It’s almost disrespectful because you know that it’s coming. And in fact this is the time to announce that it’s here. It’s done and a month from now The Loveliest Time will be all yours. I can’t really call it a b sides as if these were cast off ideas – it’s the completed set to a body of work that taught me so much about love and loneliness and myself.”

Jepsen’s post did not include an exact release date for The Loveliest Time.

Her previous release, The Loneliest Time, was released on Oct. 5. The set peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and became her fourth top 40 album on the chart.

See Jepsen’s announcement in full below.