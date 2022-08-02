Carly Rae Jepsen to Release ‘Introspective’ New Album ‘The Loneliest Time’: ‘I’m Quite Fascinated By Loneliness’

Carly Rae Jepsen‘s sixth studio album is officially on its way. In a Tuesday (Aug. 2) Instagram announcement, the 36-year-old pop star unveiled the title and cover art for her newest project The Loneliest Time and revealed that it’ll hit shelves and streaming services on Oct. 21.

In the cover, a blonde Jepsen looks over her shoulder while sitting at a table covered with painted fruits, flowers and pearls — an image reminiscent of Baroque era portraits. Placed to the left of the artwork is the album’s title, which the “Call Me Maybe” singer explained in her caption.

“I’m quite fascinated by loneliness,” she wrote. “It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

According to a release, The Loneliest Time will be Jepsen’s “most introspective body of work to date.” It follows the singer-songwriter’s companion albums Dedicated and Dedicated Side B, released in 2019 and 2022 respectively, as well as her critically-acclaimed 2015 record E*MO*TION.

The news comes a few months after Jepsen dropped the upcoming album’s lead single “Western Wind,” which arrived with a music video in May. More songs from the album will be teased throughout the “I Really Like You” singer’s upcoming So Nice Tour, which kicks off late September in Montreal and wraps early November in Chicago. Right before the tour begins, Jepsen is set to co-headline two shows with Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers, first in Cleveland and then in Toronto.

See Carly Rae Jepsen’s The Loneliest Time announcement and cover art on Instagram below.