Carlos Santana Postpones 6 Concerts After Collapsing Onstage

Out of an “abundance of caution for the artist’s health,” Carlos Santana’s management company announced late Friday (July 8) that the 74-year-old guitar legend will postpone his next six concerts.

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind.,” the statement from Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, begins. “And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas. Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

According to multiple reports from the scene in Clarkston, Mich., on Tuesday night, the guitar great collapsed onstage at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater some 40 miles northwest of Detroit. His manager released a statement that night that Santana was recovering. “Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Vrionis said. “Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Santana is on the road for his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, in support of his 26th and latest studio album, 2021’s Blessings and Miracles, his first through a deal with BMG.

Considered one of the greatest guitar players of all time, Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys. In 1999, he tied Michael Jackson’s record for the most Grammys won in one night (eight). The two artists still share that record.

Live Nation will announce rescheduled dates for Santana’s tour, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates.