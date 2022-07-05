Carlos Santana Collapses During Michigan Concert: Reports

Carlos Santana has taken ill during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan.



According to multiple reports from the scene, the guitar great collapsed onstage at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

Santana was “being treated as we speak,” tweeted Billboard’s Gary Graff, at approximately 10pm ET.

Roop Raj, evening anchor and reporter at Fox2 Detroit, re-tweeted a photo of what appears to be Santana receiving medical attention. “Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue,” he writes.

Graff tweeted an update at 10.37pm ET. “Carlos Santana taken offstage on stretcher 20 minutes after collapsing at Pine Knob Music. No word on condition yet but he waved while being rolled off.”

In a followup tweet, Graff notes that Santana was taken to hospital. His condition, however, remains unknown.

Santana apparently suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration and was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation, explains his rep, Michael Vrionis. The veteran artist is said to be “doing well.”

The 74-year-old artist is on the road for his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, in support of his 26th and latest studio album, 2021’s Blessings and Miracles, his first through a deal with BMG.

He’s scheduled to perform again Wednesday evening at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA.

Santana is fresh off a performance for CNN’s star-studded The 4th in America special.

Considered one of the finest guitar players of all time, Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys, with a record-tying nine Grammys for a single project, 1999’s Supernatural.

His long list of accolades include the Billboard Century Award (1996), Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013) and, in 1998, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998).

This story is developing.