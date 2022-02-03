Detroit Icon Carl Craig Announces Black History Month Event Series

On Thursday (Feb. 3), Detroit electronic music icon Carl Craig announced that he will celebrate Black History Month with a series of virtual conversations and performances taking place throughout February. This initiative, All Black Digital, will happen in partnership with Beatport and Qwest TV, with proceeds going to Bridges for Music.

Each week, Craig will take part in a conversation with thought leaders from the electronic music world including professor, DJ and composer King Britt, DeForrest Brown Jr. of Make Techno Black Again and DJ Minx and DJ Holographic, both of whom release music via Craig’s longstanding Planet E label.

The final conversation will be recorded at South Africa’s Constitution Hill, a living museum that tells the story of South Africa’s journey to democracy. Conversations in this Africa Special will explore how the rhythms of the continent permeated into Black Music — techno and house specifically — in the Americas. This conversation will be followed by a livestream performance featuring Craig and other artists.

“It’s a great honor to return to South Africa and to perform in the motherland of my ancestors,” Craig says in a statement. “The music I have been making, producing and performing for the past 30 years is an homage and continuation of what was born in Africa and runs through my blood here in Detroit.”

This conversation series will stream live via Beatport’s myriad channels, along with the Quincy Jones co-founded and curated Qwest TV. The first event happens Thursday, February 10 at 11 a.m. ET.

“Constitution Hill is where my brother Nelson Mandela was imprisoned, and it tells an inspirational, yet painful, story of South Africa’s journey to democracy,” Jones says in a statement. “With all its rich history, DJ Carl Craig has also chosen it as the location on which he will perform a unique DJ set on Qwest TV. He’ll be joined by a range of great African talent in celebration of electronic music, from Detroit to South Africa, in support of Bridges for Music, an absolutely wonderful initiative designed to educate kids through music. Keep on keepin’ on!”

Bridges For Music is a non-profit organization empowering communities and individuals through creative education and the power of music.