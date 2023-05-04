Here’s What Carey Hart Thinks About P!nk Writing Songs About Him

P!nk has never been one to shy away from discussing her relationship with her husband, Carey Hart — in her music or otherwise. And thankfully, Hart doesn’t seem to be fazed by it, as he revealed during his Thursday (May 4) appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During P!nk’s recent appearance on the talk show earlier in the week, Clarkson asked about Hart’s thoughts on her songwriting. “You have to take in Carey’s amount of feelings he can handle and how much he is actually thinking about the words I’m saying or listening at all. I think he’s fine,” P!nk told the host. “There’s one on the new album … it was a hard day. I played it for him, because that’s fair. He should know what’s being said about him in the world. And he just started giggling and he’s like, ‘Well, you’re welcome.'”

P!nk was correct in her assumption, as Hart told Clarkson that he tends to be unflinching when it comes to his wife’s music.

“We’ve been together for 21 years. I have very thick skin, so very little affects me, and I don’t know exactly what day she’s talking about specifically. It was probably just the temperature,” the former professional motocross racer joked with Clarkson on Thursday.

P!nk’s most recent album, Trustfall, was released in February. The set earned the pop star her ninth top 10 album on the Billboard 200, as it peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre albums chart.

Watch Hart talk about being referenced in P!nk’s music in the video above.