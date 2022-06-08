Cardi B Is Pretty in a Pink Pixie Cut for New Photos

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Cardi B has been serving looks on social media this past week, and her latest ‘fit is just as stunning.

The “I Like It” rapper shared a series of photos and videos to Instagram on Wednesday (June 8) wearing a pink tie-front crop top and mini pink denim shorts, complete with matching boots, a sparkling bag, a pink wig, sunglasses and a ton of glistening accessories.

“Pardon the drip,” she captioned the look.

Just a day prior, Cardi shared a series of stylish and super sultry photos, opting for a satin blue bikini, complete with furry platform boots in a matching color that rise all the way up to her hips. “I look like SEX,” she fittingly captioned the photos.

The rapper is also fresh off celebrating her baby son Wave’s nine-month birthday. “Happy 9 months Wave!! My baby growing too fast on me,” she captioned an adorable photo of the toddler on social media. Wave, who was born in September, is Cardi and Offset‘s second child together. Big sister Kulture, the couple’s first child together, is three years old. Offset is also the father to three other children from previous relationships.