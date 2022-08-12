This Is Cardi B’s Unexpected Secret to Healthy Hair Growth

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Cardi B‘s hair has been looking particularly strong and healthy lately, and she took to Instagram on Friday (Aug. 12) to let her fans in on her unconventional beauty secret that involves… onions.

“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair,” she wrote alongside a series of clips of her long hair. “I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey.I stopped cause I got really lazy. Its odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

While using onions in hair may seem unusual, the vegetable has been used in the beauty space for years in countries like India due to their suspected health benefits. According to publication Femina India, due to the high sulphur content in onion, it’s believed to help reduce breakage and the thinning of hair by helping the regeneration of hair follicles. Additionally, the veggie’s antifungal properties are thought to help maintain scalp health, which reduces hair loss and leads to healthier hair growth without dandruff.

Last summer, Cardi gave fans a glimpse into her body-care products by sharing a photo of her bathroom on Twitter, writing, “Would you shower at my place?” Fans were ecstatic at her beauty product collection, mostly because it was affordable and available at the drugstore. In the lineup was Vaseline, Dove body wash, Degree deodorant, cocoa butter, variety of Dr. Teal’s bath products and so much more.

