Cardi B Shares Shocking Video of Yacht Sinking in Ocean While Vacationing With Offset

'There ain't no big boat that can save it,' the 'WAP' rapper says in the clip.

Cardi B captured shocking footage of a yacht sinking during a Memorial Day weekend vacation with her husband Offset.

On Saturday (May 28), the “WAP” rapper gave a wild play-by-play account of the large boat slowly disappearing into the ocean. The dramatic clip was filmed from a luxurious vacation spot with a gorgeous view of the blue sea.

“I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink,” she captioned the video on Twitter.

Cardi is heard screaming throughout the 45-second clip. “It’s sinking! Y’all see that? Oh my God, they can’t do nothing about it. There ain’t no big boat that can save it. It’s gone! Bye-bye.”

Luckily, there weren’t any people aboard the yacht as it sank, she noted on her Instagram Story.

It’s unclear where Cardi and Offset were vacationing, but additional clips on her Instagram account show numerous friends dancing in sombreros and readying to feast on delicious food. She also shared snapshots of herself lounging on a private jet en route to the tropical location.

Check out Cardi’s tweet below.

