Cardi B Lets a Troll Know She’s Worth More Than $40 Million & That She Could Lose It at Any Second

Looks like we can add financial planner to Cardi B’s résumé. Earlier this week, the superstar schooled a fan who criticized her wealth on social media.

The exchange started when Cardi tweeted, “We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas,” along with a festive Christmas tree emoji. The statement then prompted a follower to clap back, “Says the rapper worth 40 million,” using a GIF of an irritated man nodding his head and rolling his eyes.

Well, naturally, the “Hot Sh–” rapper wasn’t going to take that shade lying down. “I’m worth more [than] that and guess what? If I don’t save, work and budget I could lose it too!” she replied. “What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly. I too have bills, responsibilities and people I have to help.”

Whatever the number above 40 million, Cardi’s net worth was certainly helped this year by her savvy career moves and various successes — from collaborating with GloRilla on their smash hit “Tomorrow 2” and Rosalía on the new “Despecha” remix to banking a cool million-dollar payday to perform a 35-minute set at a private backyard party during Art Basel in Miami.

Meanwhile, she recently teased that her long-in-the-works sophomore album should be arriving sometime in 2023, and even dropped a snippet of an unreleased song as an early Christmas gift to her fans.

Cardi and her family also experienced tragedy this year, mourning the brutal murder of her brother-in-law Takeoff after the Migos rapper was gunned down in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 at a Houston bowling alley.

Check out Cardi’s sound financial advice below.

