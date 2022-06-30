Cardi B Wants to Get a ‘Tummy Tuck’ After She Releases Her New Song ‘Hot S–t’

Pretty much everybody has insecurities — even Cardi B. A day ahead of the release of her upcoming single “Hot Shit” with Kanye West and Lil Durk, the 29-year-old rap music star opened up on Instagram Stories about her hopes to get cosmetic surgery done on her stomach after the new song comes out.

Reclining back in her seat while holding her phone camera up high, Cardi starts to show off her outfit before pinching a bit of her belly area and saying, “This stomach, it’s giving tummy tuck.”

“It’s not bad, but I just don’t like this extra little skin,” she continues. “I am a little heavier than usual but I don’t like it, I want to get rid of it.”

The “WAP” rapper went on to say that she thinks her body was changed after giving birth to her son Wave in September with husband Offset. “I think Wavey did me wrong,” she joked. “I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f–k out and do my f–kin surgery. I’m over it. Me and surgery goes together bad. Real bad.”

The song in question, “Hot Shit,” arrives midnight this Friday (July 1). Cardi only just announced the single on Sunday (June 26), unveiling a day later that both Kanye West and Lil Durk would be joining her on the track.

The “Up” artist also just dropped a teaser video for the new single, featuring her eating a luxurious breakfast on a New York City terrace, using plates with the Playboy bunny logo printed on them. “I’m connected, I don’t know what’s longer, man, my block list or my check list,” she raps along to a snippet of “Hot Shit,” the Empire State building visible in the background. “I don’t know what’s colder, man, my heart or my necklace/ Pretty when I wake up, I’m a bad b—h at breakfast.”