Cardi B Deactivates Twitter Account During 2022 Grammys

While the 2022 Grammys aired on television Sunday night (April 3), Cardi B shut down her Twitter account amid a spat with followers.

Based on now-deleted messages that the rapper re-tweeted and responded to, some fans expressed disappointment that Cardi didn’t attend this year’s Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for best rap performance for “Up,” and claimed she had led them to believe she would be there.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f—in dumb— fan base,” she wrote just before deactivating her account. “You got the slow dumb—es dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f— ? When the f— I hinted I was going ?just f—in stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

“When did I hype y’all up ?” she had tweeted earlier on Sunday, in response to a fan tweet. “Where and when did I ever gave hints ? Like are you ok ? I’m not going to a award if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out …Next year.”

In another tweet, Cardi had noted that “I been posting on my IG stories where I been at … like clearly I’m in my house and I’m in NY,” and not at the Grammys in Las Vegas.

Prior to deactivating her account, Cardi reacted to messages mentioning her children with “y’all so f—in dumb I really don’t like y’all” and traded barbs with those tweeting negatively at her.

Billboard has reached out to a representative for Cardi for comment. At publication time, Cardi’s Instagram account remained active.

Cardi B has removed herself from Twitter’s platform in the past. In March 2021, she temporarily deactivated her account over frustration over fans demanding she release a new album. In October 2020, she briefly left Twitter when followers were criticizing her personal life and harassing Offset.