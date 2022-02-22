Cardi B Carefully Weighs in On Ukraine-Russia Crisis: ‘If I Don’t Say the Right Things, I Might Get Killed’

Cardi B is speaking out after President Vladimir Putin on Monday (Feb. 21) recognized two breakaway pro Russia regions of Ukraine as independent and ordered troops deployed to the region, but she’s doing it with caution.

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis,” she tweeted in the early morning hours of Tuesday (Feb. 22), after a fan wondered about her thoughts on Putin’s actions. “War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders worry about.”

Explore Explore Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

When another fan tweeted in response that they thought it wasn’t the “WAP” rapper behind the message, Cardi clarified things with a video.

“This phone is not hacked, it’s really me!” she declares in the nearly minute-long clip shared on Twitter. “I actually want to say a lot of things, but I’m just gonna mind my business because sometimes, I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don’t say the right things, I might get killed.”

Though she has safety concerns, the Grammy-winner did elaborate on her thoughts on what’s going on politically around the world. “I’m really not on NATO’s side, I’m really not on Russian side, I’m actually in the citizens’ side, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now,” she said. “This inflation not only in America, but everywhere in the world! It’s really hard to get the economy back up. There is so much shipments and embarkments backed up, China’s not really messing with us, so a lot of things are behind, a lot of goods are behind, and this s–t just made it a lot more complicated, so I’m just really annoyed by this.”

She concluded, “And I really wish all world leaders right now, just really come to the logical conclusion, but whatever.”

Cardi’s latest tweets come after she clapped back at conservative commentator Candace Owens, who reignited their ongoing feud by calling the rapper “uneducated” during a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast. “She literally doesn’t even know what country she’s in, how the country works,” Owens opined. “She’s mouthing off and saying things and she literally doesn’t understand.”

When Cardi got word of the latest diss, she fired back at Owens on Instagram. “What’s embarrassing is that she tried to get her lawyers to make me do a public apology after she been attacking me for months and try to make me pay her 75K in a month or she threatened to sue wit NO CASE,” she wrote. “Like how smart you are and don’t even know the law?”

See the “Up” rapper’s tweets and video about the Ukraine-Russia crisis below: