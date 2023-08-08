Cardi B’s Thrown Microphone Sells for Nearly $100,000 on eBay

Little did she know it at the time, but Cardi B turned a simple microphone into a near $100,000 charity donation simply by chucking it at an unruly fan at her concert.

After the “WAP” rapper went viral for angrily hurling her mic at a person in the audience at her July 29 Drai’s Beach Club performance in Las Vegas, Scott Fisher — owner of the audio production company The Wave — put the piece of equipment up for auction on eBay. One week and 122 bids later, the microphone has sold for a whopping $99,900.

The sale comes a couple weeks after Cardi pelted the mic at a fan who splashed a cupful of ice water in her face while she was in the middle of performing. The fan had gotten a little overzealous after, earlier in the show, the Grammy winner asked fans to lightly spray her with water to cool her down from the summer heat.

A concertgoer afterward filed a police report alleging battery, claiming she was “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.” Las Vegas police did not mention Cardi by name when confirming a report had been filed, but the location of the alleged incident in the report matched the address of the venue at which the rapper was performing.

The mic-turned-weapon was originally listed at $500 on eBay, with Fisher previously telling TMZ that the mic — which still works — originally cost $1,000. He added that the money from the sale will go to Wounded Warrior Project and local non-profit Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which helps kids, teens and young adults with special needs.

