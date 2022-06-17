Cardi B & Teyana Taylor Learn to Make Chocolates on New ‘Cardi Tries’ Episode

Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on Nov. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Cardi B don’t cook, she don’t clean — but she is down to make some chocolates.

In the latest episode of Cardi Tries released on Friday (June 17), the “I Like It” rapper takes over the kitchen with her pal Teyana Taylor. The New York duo are guided by chocolatier Kriss Harvey of andSons Chocolatiers in Beverly Hills, Calif., as they attempt to whip up some sweet treats for their husbands in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday (June 19).

The lesson starts with Cardi and Teyana trying raw cacao fruit as they learn the origins of the chocolate making process, before Harvey guides the superstar pair through making chocolate bonbons in the form of Cardi’s iconic nail looks. Once the bonbons are ready, Cardi and Teyana work on special chocolate molds.

It’s a special Father’s Day for Cardi B and her husband Offset, who welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Wave, in 2021. The couple also have an adorable three-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Teyana Taylor and her husband of six years, NBA star Iman Shumpert, share two daughters, six-year-old Junie and one-year-old Rue.

The episode of Cardi Tries — which can be viewed below and via the Watch Together feature on Messenger and Instagram — is the latest in the Grammy-winning rapper’s series that launched at the end of 2020. Cardi has done everything from playing tennis, trying her hand at magic, testing her survival skills and conquering her fear of heights to twirling around with rhythmic gymnasts, tattooing her hubby, holistic healing, cooking Thanksgiving dinner and even officiating a wedding.