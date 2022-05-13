Cardi B Takes a Destructive Swing at Tennis on New ‘Cardi Tries’ Episode: Exclusive Clip

Balenciaga Bardi traded her stilettos for tennis shoes for the newest episode of Cardi Tries, the series that follows Cardi B and her friends as they try their hands at new skills.

In a clip shared exclusively with Billboard on Friday (May 12), Cardi hits the tennis court with her friend and “Wild Side” collaborator, Normani. The duo receive a lesson from tennis pro Taylor Townsend, who teaches them basic tennis techniques, including positioning fundamentals, forehand, backhand and how to rally.

“I’m so scared! I don’t want the ball to hit me!” the rapper tells Townsend, who taught the “WAP” star to adjust her form due to the fact that she’s left handed. The tennis pro tosses the ball at Cardi, who promptly hits it directly into the camera, breaking the lens.

Normani, meanwhile took two tries to get a good swing in, nearly hitting her coach in the process. Thankfully, the duo have a good sense of humor and are seen laughing the whole way through.

The episode — which arrives on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger at noon ET and can be viewed with the Watch Together feature — is the latest in Cardi’s series that launched at the end of 2020. She has done everything from trying her hand at magic, testing her survival skills and conquering her fear of heights to twirling around with rhythmic gymnasts, tattooing her hubby, holistic healing, cooking thanksgiving dinner and even officiating a wedding.

Watch Billboard‘s exclusive clip from Cardi B’s new episode of Cardi Tries below: