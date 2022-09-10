Cardi B Shows Off New Face and Arm Tattoos of Son Wave and Daughter Kulture’s Names

Cardi B is proudly showing off new ink of her children’s names.

The 29-year-old rap superstar took to Instagram Live on Saturday (Sept. 10) to reveal fresh tattoos featuring the names of her son Wave, 1, and daughter Kulture, 4. Wave’s name is penned in light red-colored cursive on the side of her face, while Kulture’s name is inked in a similarly styled darker shade on her arm.

“I tatted my son’s name because I love him,” Cardi told fans in the brief clip, pulling her hair to the side and showing off the face tat. “And I tatted my daughter’s name,” she added, revealing the ink on her bicep.

Earlier this summer, the “I Like It” rapper’s hairstylist Luis Santana shared a video on social media of Cardi on a tattoo bed, getting some red ink done along her jawline. “Tattoo surprise,” Santana captioned the clip on his Instagram Story, tagging the hip-hop star.

Shortly after, tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos shared a selfie with Cardi on his own IG Story, with the new facial ink on display, though it wasn’t clear exactly what the tattoo said.

Fans guessed at the time that Cardi may have gotten Wave’s name permanently imprinted on her face, because she hinted at wanting the specific ink in a tweet from earlier this year. “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” Cardi wrote.

Wave, who was born in September 2021, is Cardi and husband Offset’s second child together. Big sister Kulture is the couple’s first born. Offset is also the father to three other children from previous relationships.

See Cardi’s new tattoos of her children’s names in fan-captured videos and images here and here.