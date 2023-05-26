Cardi B Urges Fans to ‘Protect Your Brothers and Your Family’ In Tribute to Takeoff

Cardi B had some emotional words to share Friday (May 26) about her late friend. Nearly seven months after TakeOff was killed in a shooting in Houston, the “Up” rapper posted a tender tribute, urging fans to keep friends and family close while they still can.

“What a angel god [blessed] this earth with,” Cardi began, sharing a photo of the late Migos rapper on her Instagram Story. “Protect your brothers and your family.”

Her post comes hours after TakeOff’s alleged shooter, Patrick Xavier Clark, was formally indicted on murder charges by a Texas grand jury Thursday (May 25). The fatal Nov. 1, 2022, shooting went down at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston, which TakeOff had attended with his uncle and Migos bandmate, Quavo.

“I know you see the tears I know you see them looking at the sky asking why…,” Cardi added in her post. “What a beautiful soul to take.”

Cardi’s husband, Offset, was the third member of Migos. She has opened up about her and her family’s grief several times since the young rapper, who would have turned 29 this June, passed away.

“I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy,” she confessed in a voice note a few weeks after TakeOff’s death. “Trying to make him crack a smile, f—in’ seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, f—in’ schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks.”

Offset himself recently addressed how hard Takeoff’s death has been on him. “Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s–t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s–t hurts,” he told Variety. “He’s not here. That s–t feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”