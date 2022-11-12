Cardi B Remembers Takeoff in Emotional Tribute: ‘The Pain Is Incomparable’

Cardi B continues to mourn the “untimely passing” of Takeoff.

Shortly after the Migos rapper’s memorial service in Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi took to social media to further reflect on the devastating loss.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” Cardi, who is married to Migos member Offset, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo gallery of Takeoff. “I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

Takeoff — a member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos alongside his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset — was killed by an unknown assailant while partying with Quavo at a billiard hall in Houston on Nov. 1.

Cardi, who previously collaborated with the rap group, also touched on the “emptiness” that his fellow Migos members are feeling in the days following his passing.

“The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss,” she continued. “I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those.”

Cardi closed her tribute by noting the significant impact Migos had on the music business. During their career, the three-piece released four studio albums, two of which — Culture (2017) and Culture II (2018) — debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The group also had chart-topping hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

“As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit,” Cardi wrote. “It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff I will also love you 4L & after.”

