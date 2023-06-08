Cardi B Pairs Cut-Out Swimsuit With Colorful Hairstyle in New Photos

Cardi B is welcoming summer with her first swimsuit of the season.

The “I Like It” rapper took to Instagram on Thursday (June 8) to show off a sleek white one-piece swimsuit with cut outs on the sides. She paired the look with pink strappy heels and long blonde locks stamped with colorful crosses. “LET ME POP IT OFF,” she captioned the post, before tagging her hair stylist Tokyo Stylez and her makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl.

Cardi is clearly gearing up for a sizzling summer, as she recently teased some exciting things on the way. “You guys can expect a lot from me this summer,” she told Rolling Stone, which added that Cardi was specifically referring to music and other projects. “I promise,” she added.

New music from the Grammy-winning rapper would be her first proper release since July 2022, when she dropped “Hot S—” with Kanye West and Lil Durk. Last year she also guested on songs by Rosalia, GloRilla and Summer Walker. However, it’s been five years since Cardi unveiled a full-length LP, her debut album Invasion of Privacy which was released in 2018.

Since then, she’s topped the Billboard Hot 100 with two songs: 2020’s “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Up.”

See her new swimsuit snap below.