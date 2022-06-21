Cardi B & Offset’s Cutest Family Moments

Cardi B, Kulture and Offset perform at Offset In Concert at Sony Hall on Oct. 16, 2019 in New York City.

Cardi B is a multiplatinum, Grammy-winning rapper, but she is also a family woman at her core.

When she isn’t posting photos of her stunning designer outfits and sharing details about her brand collaborations, the rapper often uses her Instagram feed to give fans an inside look at her family life with husband Offset and their two adorable children, 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and 9-month-old son Wave Set.

From heartwarming Mother’s Day and Father’s Day celebrations to Halloween dress-ups and everything in between, here are some of Cardi B’s sweetest family moments that she has shared via social media.

Breakfast in Bed

Cardi, accompanied by her kids, made sure Offset had a Father’s Day to remember on Sunday (June 19), surprising him with a full breakfast platter piled with bacon, pancakes, eggs, pastries, potatoes, sausage, chicken and various fruits. Cardi’s Instagram Story cut to him being additionally surprised with a massive Father’s Day balloon display.

Cardi B brings Offset breakfast in bed and decorates the house for Father’s Day 👨‍👩‍👧💯pic.twitter.com/1ANIGtlCIi — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) June 19, 2022

Wishing Her Youngest a Happy (Almost) Birthday

Wave is still a few months away from celebrating his 1st birthday, but Cardi wanted to honor him reaching the 9-month milestone with a post that featured several adorable snaps of him throughout the months. “Happy 9 month Wave,” she wrote, adding a wave and weepy-eyed emoji. “My baby growing too fast on me.”

Mother’s Day Celebrations

Cardi shared snapshots of her Mother’s Day on May 9, which included a family dinner date and several expensive gifts from Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Piaget. Even though the focus was on her, Cardi made sure to thank Offset for giving her the chance to become a mother. “Thanks babe for my babies and my gifts,” she wrote.

Posing for ‘Essence’

Cardi and Offset sat down for a joint interview with Essence with all of their children — Kulture and Wave, plus Offset’s three children from his previous relationships: daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, 7. Per the interview, Cardi was the one who insisted on all of their children being included in the feature, and opened up about her relationship with the kids.

“After we got married, that’s when I first met his kids,” Cardi said. “I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship.” Offset also spoke about his appreciation of his wife and her willingness to have a truly blended family. “It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he said. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

A Sweet Birthday Message

Cardi wished Offset a happy birthday on his special day last December and shared intimate videos of him spending quality time with daughters Kulture and Kalea, accompanying Cardi in the hospital and holding Wave shortly after his birth. In the post, Cardi wrote, “I am so happy to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids.”

Mother & Daughter Time

Kulture and Cardi had an adorable mother-daughter moment, twinning in Chanel earmuffs and hugging and kissing while posing for the camera.

Halloween Dress-Up

The twinning moments continue with Kulture and Cardi as the duo dressed up as witches for Halloween, complete with all-black gowns, pointy hats and broomsticks.

A New Addition to the Family

Shortly after Cardi gave birth to Wave, the rapper shared a picture of her and Offset sharing a hospital bed and gazing into their then-newborn’s eyes.