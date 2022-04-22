Cardi B Tests Her Outdoor Survival Skills in New ‘Cardi Tries’: Exclusive Clips

“I like dollars, I like diamonds, I like stuntin’, I like shinin,’ I like million dollar deals,” Cardi B raps in “I Like It.” In her 2018 smash hit single with Bad Bunny and Jay Balvin, Cardi listed out all the things she likes — and it definitely didn’t include camping in the woods. And yet, that’s exactly what she does on the newest episode of Cardi Tries, the series that follows her and her friends as they try their hands at new skills.

In clips of the April 22 episode shared exclusively with Billboard, the “WAP” rapper is joined by Wild ‘N Out‘s Affion Crockett and survivalist author Donny Dust on a deep hike into the California wilderness to test how well she would fare in a life-or-death survival situation. Dust teaches her and Crockett how to insulate themselves using the only material they had in abundance nearby: leaves.

Lying down in a bed of leaves that matches her own camouflage attire, Cardi allows her woodland companions to cover her up entirely with leaves — well, almost entirely. “Not on my face, I look cute!” she pleads with Dust.

“You look great like that,” Crockett encourages.

The episode — which arrives on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger at noon ET and can be viewed with the Watch Together feature — will also show Dust giving Cardi and Affion a tutorial on tent-building, purifying water, as well as one of the less glamorous survival skills: going to the bathroom outside and covering your tracks. Cardi will also be doing her best “scare pose” to ward off any of the forest’s predators in this week’s episode.

Watch Billboard‘s exclusive clips from Cardi B’s new episode of Cardi Tries below: