GloRilla Gifts Cardi B With Some Serious Bling: ‘I Don’t Even Got No Words!’

GloRilla and Cardi B are back in the studio, but this time, to show off some major gifts the “F.N.F.” MC gave the “Hot Shit” rapper.

The Bronx native uploaded a video to Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 14) of herself and GloRilla, ecstatic at what her fellow artist just gifted her. (Cardi celebrated her big 30th birthday on Oct. 11.)

“So I’m in the studio with GloRilla, and she … I don’t even got no words to say, like …,” Cardi gushes breathlessly in the clip. “OK, so, look. She gave me some Van Cleef earrings, but she also gave me a f–king Patek, bro! Like, what the f–k! Like nobody ever does something so beautiful like that but my man! Now you’re my woman! If that’s my man, you’re woman!”

“I love you, cousin,” GloRilla says while hugging her pal.

The following slide is a photo of the luxury items: Van Cleef & Arpels earrings that look to be the $2,450 Sweet Alhambra gold and onyx studs, and a Patek Philippe watch that appears to be the $21,050 5267/200A Aquanaut. The timepiece features blackened gold numerals and 48 diamonds that add up to about 1.11 carats. (Cardi also received a rare Richard Mille watch for her birthday from husband Offset.)

“Y’all, look what @glorillapimp just gave me !!!!! I love her for f– ever …I wanna cry but imma Gangsta!!!!” Cardi B captioned the post.

The artists are in high spirits in the video for a good reason. GlorRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” remix featuring Cardi B debuted at No. 3 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart on Thursday (Oct.6). The rappers’ team-up also arrived at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out Cardi B’s post below: