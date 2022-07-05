Cardi B Celebrates Son Wave’s Latest Milestone With Adorable Photos

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Cardi B took to social media on Monday (July 4) to mark her son Wave turning 10 months old.

“Happy 10 month BIG WAVE,” the artist, who is a proud mom of two, captioned the cute slideshow of her youngest, along with the perfect wave emoji. In the photos, the baby boy wears a simple white onesie with what looks to be a crocheted blue and white ski mask turned inside out over his head. (She also shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture with Offset.)

The post garnered hundreds of comments from Cardi’s more than 136 million Instagram followers, with “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion writing, “Omgggg” followed by four heart-eye emojis, while rising “I Don’t Trap” rapper Cleotrapa added, “Him toooooooooooo cute.”

Meanwhile, her son inching closer to his first birthday isn’t the only thing Cardi’s had to celebrate lately. On Friday (July 1), the rapper dropped “Hot Shit,” her long-awaited new single featuring guest assists from Kanye West and Lil Durk. The track is meant to serve as the lead-off to her highly anticipated full-length follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

The song — Cardi’s first in a year and a half — has already found a high-profile fan in Lizzo, who got to hear an early sneak peek courtesy of Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. Cardi also revealed once the song was live that West recorded his verse in the midst of his personal life being blasted “all over the media.”

Prior to the song’s release, Cardi also teased that she planned to get a tummy tuck once “Hot Shit” was finally in the hands of the Bardi Gang. “I think Wavey did me wrong,” she joked about her stomach at the time. “I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f–k out and do my f–kin surgery. I’m over it. Me and surgery goes together bad. Real bad.”

Get a look at Wave at his 10-month mark below.