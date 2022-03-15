Cardi B & Sister Hennessy Pose In Matching Versace Outfits

Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina attend the 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City.

Cardi B and Hennessy, apart from being sisters, are girls with a passion for fashion. On Monday (March 14), the “WAP” rapper posted snaps to her Instagram showing off her and her sister’s cute matching ensembles courtesy of the Italian fashion house Versace.

In the photos, the duo posed on a luxurious fur ottoman and opted for contrasting yet coordinated outfits. Cardi wore a pink latex bustier top with green psychedelic printed pants and gold platform heels, while Hennessy went for a blue latex tank, pairing it with the mini skirt version of Cardi’s pants, and accessorized with silver platform heels.

This is far from the first time the sisters have worn matching ensembles — their most recent coordinated fashion effort was on Jan. 16, when the pair sported white cropped tanks, stacked silver chains and Chanel leggings on Instagram (Cardi in grey and Hennessy in pink). The differences were in the details; Cardi accessorized her look with grey sunglasses and a blonde wig piled high with curls, while Hennessy wore pink sunglasses and a brown wig styled in the same manner as Cardi.

In addition to sharing her sisterly bond via Instagram, the Grammy winner celebrated another special girl in her life: Her dog, Fluffy. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared video of Fluffy to her Instagram — who wore a special hot pink outfit for the occasion — happily eating treats on a table and wrote “Happy Birthday Fluffy” over the video. Fluffy also was given a puppy cake, which she posed next to for a picture post to Cardi’s Twitter. “Happy birthday to the baddest b—h Fluffy,” the 29-year-old wrote.

See Cardi and Hennessy’s matching outfits here and photos from Fluffy’s birthday celebration below.