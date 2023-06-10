Cardi B Sings Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ While Dancing on Her Gigantic Kitchen Island: Watch

Cardi B is turning her kitchen into a concert stage.

On Saturday (June 10), the 30-year-old rap superstar shared a comical video of herself dancing on her humungous new kitchen island while singing Lady Gaga‘s hit song “Bad Romance.”

“My kitchen island is soooo big!!! I can’t wait till it’s completely finished,” Cardi captioned the clip on Twitter, which drew a ton of reaction from fans in the comments.

In the 10-second clip, the Grammy-winning artist confidently struts down the gigantic black-and-white marble countertop while singing the opening lines to Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2009.

Some of Cardi’s 30 million-plus followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the hip-hop star’s impressive kitchen remodel. “This island bigger than my room damn,” one fan wrote. Another person added, “How do you even reach things in the middle?”

Others compared the enormous countertop to a live performance area. “Sister.. what island? .. that’s a stage ?” they tweeted. Some joked that the video could be a hint at an upcoming Card-Gaga musical team-up. “The Lady Gaga x Cardi B collab has been confirmed on Cardi B’s kitchen island,” the fan wrote.

This isn’t Cardi’s first time performing “Bad Romance.” In 2018, following the release of her chart-topping debut album, Invasion of Privacy, footage surfaced of the rapper performing the chart-topping single at her 2009 high school talent show. Of course a Little Monster let Gaga know about the clip, and she was way into it. “I LIVE,” Gaga tweeted at the time.

The “Up” rapper recently said that she is gearing up for a sizzling summer with some exciting new things on the horizon. “You guys can expect a lot from me this summer,” Cardi told Rolling Stone, which added that she was specifically referring to music and other projects. “I promise,” she said.

New music from Cardi would be her first proper release since July 2022, when she dropped “Hot S—” with Kanye West and Lil Durk. Last year she also guested on songs by Rosalia, GloRilla and Summer Walker. But it’s been five years since Cardi unveiled a full-length LP, her debut album Invasion of Privacy which was released in 2018. Since then, she’s topped the Hot 100 with two songs: 2020’s “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Up.”

Watch Cardi B sing Gaga’s “Bad Romance” while dancing on her kitchen island on Twitter below.