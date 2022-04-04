Cardi B Continues Her Social Media Purge, Shuts Down Instagram Account

Looks like Cardi B is continuing to step away from social media. During the 2022 Grammys on Sunday night (April 3), the rapper deactivated her Twitter account, and now, her Instagram profile is no longer active.

While Cardi, who won her first Grammy back in 2019 for best rap album for Invasion of Privacy, didn’t give any insight into her reasoning before calling it quits on Instagram, the decision comes shortly after she did the very same thing to her Twitter profile.

Related Cardi B Deactivates Twitter Account During 2022 Grammys

Explore Explore Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

During the Grammys ceremony, the rapper got into a heated exchange with a number of her Twitter followers, who were disappointed their idol chose not to attend the awards show despite being nominated for best rap performance for her 2021 single “Up.”

“I’m not going to a award if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out …Next year,” she tweeted toward the start of the back-and-forth, insisting to fans that she had never so much as hinted she would be in attendance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Not that it mattered much in the end. The award Cardi was up for went to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for their collab “Family Ties.”)

However, Cardi became more and more upset as fans refused to accept her reasoning, ultimately declaring, “On God I hate this f—in dumb— fan base. You got the slow dumb—es dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f— ? When the f— I hinted I was going ?just f—in stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself” She followed that with, “I been posting on my IG stories where I been at … like clearly I’m in my house and I’m in NY.”

Now, those Instagram Stories in question can no longer be viewed, along with all the pictures the artist — who is a mom of two — has posted over the years of her relationship with Offset, their daughter Kulture, the September arrival of her baby son, news and announcements about her career and more.

At press time, her official Facebook account is still active.