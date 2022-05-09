Cardi B Has Some Motherhood Advice for Pregnant Rihanna

Cardi B wears Atelier Versace at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The annual event was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022.

Cardi B doesn’t think Rihanna needs to stress about becoming a mother in the next few weeks. On Sunday night (May 8), the “WAP” rapper was stopped and asked if she had any advice for Rihanna before the “Work” singer gives birth.

The 29-year-old said in the video obtained by TMZ that if she could tell Rihanna anything, it would be that motherhood “comes naturally. It really comes naturally. So many people give you advice. Once [the baby is] in there, that mother instinct comes out.”

Cardi speaks from her own personal experience as she has two children with husband Offset — daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, and eight-month-old son Wave Set Cephus. Rihanna is set to give birth to her and A$AP Rocky‘s first child some time soon, as she’s in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

The “Up” rapper also asserted that she had no plans to quit the music industry any time soon. “I would never leave music. No, I was talking about the internet,” she said, referencing the recent drama regarding her and Billie Eilish, post-Met Gala. “Girl, I would never leave music, that’s my bread and butter. Who gonna stop eating bread and butter?”

Cardi showed some behind-the-scenes videos of herself on mommy duty on Monday (May 9), attending Kulture’s school for a Mother’s Day party. In the videos, which were posted to the rapper’s Instagram Story, Kulture demanded good hygiene from her mom, and asks Cardi to wash her hands with a towel. In a second video, the artist puts cucumbers slices on her daughter’s face, sweetly telling her to relax.