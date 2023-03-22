Cardi B’s ‘Knee Already Broke’ Thinking of Re-Creating This Iconic Michael & Janet Jackson Music Video

Sure, Cardi B shows off her impressive dance moves and twerking skills in music videos like “Up,” but she admits that her talents do have some limitations.

The rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday (March 22) to respond to a fan who suggested that she and her husband Offset recreate the high-energy dance breakdown in Michael and Janet Jackson’s 1995 hit, “Scream.”

Related Offset Previews New Song With Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Cardi B Offset See latest videos, charts and news

“Offset YES…..Me? …..my knee already broke,” Cardi jokingly replied, retweeting the video.

Offset YES…..Me? …..my knee already broke https://t.co/Ce72biPU1O — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 22, 2023

It’s been an exciting year for Cardi, who recently released a personalized Valentine’s-ready McDonald’s meal with the Migos rapper, featuring Quarter Pounder with cheese, a cheeseburger, side of BBQ sauce, a large fry and apple pie to share, and two large drinks.

Along with the McDonald’s meal, Cardi and Offset also released a full merch collection filled with T-shirts, hoodies, booty shorts and beanies emblazoned with plenty of puns (“nice buns”), signature catchphrases (Cardi’s famous “ok uu rr rr rr”) and more.

In February, Cardi surprised an ecstatic crowd as a special guest at GloRilla’s New York City concert, where the pair teamed up to perform their hit collab “Tomorrow 2,” just weeks after the former and her husband dazzled with a pre-Super Bowl set in Arizona attended by Serena Williams, Tiffany Haddish and more.