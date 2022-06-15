Here’s What Cardi B Said She Would Have Done About Lizzo Lyric Controversy

Cardi B took to Twitter on Wednesday (June 15) to respond to a Twitter thread addressing Lizzo‘s recent lyric controversy.

A Twitter user named @FeministaJones wrote about the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s ability to use an offensive word in a song without backlash, while Lizzo changed her “Grrrls” lyrics after receiving criticism for using an ableist slur in the opening verse.

“Cardi is slim and light-skinned,” the Twitter user wrote. “She will often ‘get away’ with more than other women, especially those who look like Lizzo, will. That’s the world we live in. People may get mad but I don’t care lol Colorism and fatphobia shape SO MANY reactions and extensions of ‘grace.'”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Cardi B Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news

In response, Cardi wrote, “Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for …People have called me out for plenty of sh–.”

Cardi is slim and light-skinned

She will often "get away" with more than other women, especially those who look like Lizzo, will. That's the world we live in. People may get mad but I don't care lol Colorism and fatphobia shape SO MANY reactions and extensions of "grace" https://t.co/Q6HK7u2SHr — patreon.com/FeministaJones (@FeministaJones) June 14, 2022

Cardi concluded with her take on the Lizzo situation. “Yall do it every week SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO SUCK DI– & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD [suck my di–].”

Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for …People have called me out for plenty of shit .Yall do it every week SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO SUCK DICK & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD https://t.co/UrYnQaSYMf — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 15, 2022

On Monday, Lizzo revealed that she would be releasing a new version of “Grrrls” following the backlash. “It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS,’” she wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).”

She continued, “I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is a result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”