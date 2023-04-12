Cardi B Gives Fans a Peek Inside Her ‘Regular Day as BELCALIS’

A day in the life! On Tuesday (April 11), Cardi B took to social media to show off the mundane moments in between her responsibilities as a superstar rapper.

“Hey yall …..A glimse of a regular day as BELCALIS and not CARDI B!!” she captioned the TikTok, explaining via hushed voice-over in the two-and-a-half-minute video that “my fans have been wanting me to do more TikToks, so here I am — I’m gonna give you what a regular day is in my life as a regular person.”

According to Cardi, that “regular” day involves sneaking off to get ready before her two kids realize she’s awake (“because boom, once they notice I’m up, they won’t leave me alone”), watching 4-year-old Kulture play with her shoes and making lunch for the family since her personal chef is currently on spring break.

From there, she brings Kulture along to the gym, where lately she’s been working out for two hours each day. “A lot of people are so ignorant, like, ‘Why are you working out? You have a lipo?'” she says. “But this is a thing called visceral fat, and visceral fat is the fat that surrounds your organs that you cannot lipo. And that’s why sometimes girls with lipo might have a snatched waist with a gut. And that’s because they’re not working out their visceral fat, they just keep eating and eating… That’s why you gotta work it out.”

After the workout, the Grammy winner spends another hour stretching, saying, “My real goal is to be as stretchable and flexible as I was when I was a stripper but hoo! Can’t build Rome in a day. But can you?” The video then ends with Cardi making a totally relatable trip to Target, bringing pizza home for dinner and celebrating the fifth anniversary of Invasion of Privacy with a cake before she heads to the studio for a nighttime recording session.

Earlier this week, Cardi also used social media to warn parents about the dangers of child predators in a pair of passionate tweets.

Watch Cardi take viewers through a day in her life below.