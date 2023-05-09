Cardi B Is Red-Hot With Stunning New Hairstyle

Cardi B is a master of every hair color, and she debuted her new style on Monday (May 8) on her Instagram Stories.

The “I Like It” rapper shared a selfie video, in which she’s rocking a bright, fire engine red hair color in a Pamela Anderson-inspired messy bun atop her head. In the next clip, she headed to the dentist with her new look, messing with the doctor and the dental assistants as she pretends to flinch every time they try to look inside her mouth.

See her Stories before they disappear here.

The bold new style comes just a week after Cardi attended the 2023 Met Gala, during which she stepped onto the iconic red carpet in a sleek tuxedo gown, complete with massive black roses and a Karl Lagerfeld-inspired grey hairdo, perfectly matching this year’s theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

“My inspirations for this look, it’s just Chanel and Karl. It’s a little mix, because if you see the top, it’s giving the infamous Karl suits with the tie, the white collar. Almost like his suit, but not really,” she explained to Vogue in a behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready for the prestigious event. “At the bottom, if you see the skirt it has the camellias, which is the flower. So yeah, it’s just a little bit of everything. It’s representing the house of Chanel and Karl. Karl is so infamous for his gray hair.”