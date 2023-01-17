×
Cardi B Reflects on Reconciling With Offset After Rough Patch: ‘We Grew With Each Other’

The rapper noted that Offset "showed me that he wanted to change for me," which allowed them to resolve their relationship issues.

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018 in Los Angeles. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via GI

Cardi B stopped by the premiere of The Jason Lee Show on Tuesday (Jan. 17) and opened up about her relationship with Offset and how they worked through a rough patch in their marriage.

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye to eye. This was, like, the same year that I filed for divorce and everything,” the rapper told host and close pal Jason Lee. “The main thing that was really bothering me, I’m gonna let him say it himself…I want him to say it because I feel like that’s really part of his story.

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed. And it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” she continued. Ultimately, the two musicians reconciled and Cardi dropped her divorce filing in late 2020.

“You [can] just see when somebody’s trying,” the “WAP” rapper added of Offset’s evolution. “I feel like we got married so young, and we got married so, like, spontaneously. And we did know each other, but we kinda didn’t know each other. We just was in love with each other and we had, like, a little toxic relationship…During our marriage and by time passing, we grew. We grew with each other.”

Cardi also reflected on discovering she was pregnant with daughter Kulture when she and the Migos rapper “wasn’t on really good terms.”

“And I was so scared,” she said. “I was scared to tell Atlantic, I was scared to tell my team because we had worked so hard. I had worked so hard and everything and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, what’s gonna happen after this?’ I just had this feeling, like, it’s going to be OK.”

Earlier this year, Cardi rang in the new year with a show in Miami, during which she playfully covered Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar We’re Goin’ Down” a capella.

Stream Cardi’s full interview with Jason Lee below.

