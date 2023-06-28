×
Cardi B Recalls ‘WAP’ Backlash, Getting ‘Almost Sued’ by FCC

The NFSW lyrics of the Hot 100 chart-topper caused online controversy upon its release in 2020.

Cardi B
Cardi B Courtesy Atlantic Records

Cardi B took to Twitter on Wednesday (June 28) to reflect on her controversial 2020 Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, “WAP,” and the political debate that it sparked.

“Y’all remember when the FCC almost sued me cuz I performed WAP at the Grammys? What about when all the republicans literally harassed me over it? On the news everyday… Y’all remember? Oooohhh cuz I do,” she wrote.

After Cardi and Meg’s raunchy “WAP” performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reportedly received more than 1000 complaints from viewers who thought the performance was obscene, pornographic, or as one viewer from Colorado reportedly opined, “as if they were dancing in a strip club.”

Following the show, Cardi responded to Republican California then-gubernatorial candidate Errol Webber’s attempted takedown maneuver, in which he accused the rapper of “deliberately chooses to do wrong by girating and scissoring her WAP on national TV… in view of other people’s kids.”

“The Grammies are PG,” Cardi tweeted in response “That means parental guidance.Meaning is your job like it is to mine to my child to monitor what they watch. My performance was around 10 pm on a Sunday Your child should be in bed ready for school the next day why are they up watching Wap?”

Cardi later addressed the controversy in her 2021 Lizzo collaboration, “Rumors,” rapping in her verse: “Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me / But I’mma keep doing what I wanna do / ‘Cause all the rumors are, all the rumors are true.”

