Here’s What Cardi B Thinks of Candace Owens Agreeing With Her About Missing Submersible

When it comes to Cardi B, there’s no such thing as a dull moment. The Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar has not been shying away from debate when it comes to her opinions on the missing Titanic submersible, first critiquing the stepson of the missing billionaire on the craft, and now, clapping back at Candace Owens on the topic.

In a shocking turn of events, Owens — a conservative sociopolitical commentator and frequent adversary to Cardi — revealed on Wednesday (June 21) that she agreed with the “Up” rapper slamming Brian Szasz — whose stepdad is billionaire Hamish Harding — for attending a concert while the sub is still missing. Owens tweeted, “We all know this day would come. Finally, I agree with [Cardi B] and everything she said about the submarine stepson from hell.”

In response to Owens’ admission of agreement, Cardi responded to the commentator with a shady gif of a kangaroo chewing and squinting its eyes.

Earlier in the day, the Bronx rapper had critiqued Szasz for attending a Blink-182 concert as his stepfather remained lost nearly 12,000 feet below the surface of the ocean. “You supposed to be at the house sad. You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me,” the rapper said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

For those unfamiliar, Cardi B and Candace Owens have been feuding — ideologically, politically and sometimes personally — since 2020. Owens was a vocal critic of Cardi’s Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP,” Cardi exposed Owens for touting her as one of her “predictions for the black revolution for free thought” once upon a time, and Owens critiqued the decision of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election campaign to collaborate with the “I Like It” rapper.

Read Cardi and Candace’s exchange here: