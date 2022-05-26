Cardi B Speaks Out Against Political ‘Agendas’ in the Wake of Uvalde Mass Shooting: ‘People Have Died’

Cardi B took to Twitter on Thursday (May 26) to share her thoughts on the political conversation after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on Tuesday afternoon at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children, two teachers and injuring others.

“These mass shooting events are not the time for political parties or you ‘social media politicians’ to be pushing agendas,” she tweeted. “People have died! Y’all don’t care or have any consideration for what these families are going thru or how they feel or what they want. Think b4 speak.”

These mass shooting events are not the time for political parties or you “social media politicians” to be pushing agendas. People have died! Y’all don’t care or have any consideration for what these families are going thru or how they feel or what they want.Think b4 speak. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 26, 2022

The “I Like It” rapper then faced a bit of backlash for her statement, with one fan pointing out that the conversation needs to be have in tragic times like these. “I seen people have debates on white supremacist mass shooter are getting more coverage then black supremacist who plotted a car in a crowd?” Cardi replied. “LIKE ARE YOU SERIOUS?! both are terrible! Imagine victimizing a a mass shooter to push a agenda ? While these family just lost a love one.”

Another Twitter user called out Cardi for “claiming to be this politically aware queen,” but then only caring about “yourself and your brand/image.” The Grammy winner refuted the thought by writing, “Baby I don’t give a fuvk about liberal ,conservative,Republican,democrats RIGHT NOW ! I give a fuck about the pain these people family are going through.”

Cardi concluded by apologizing to those she offended. “All mass shootings is a senseless act of violence due the easy access of guns, I would never want to stop the conversation pushing for gun reform,” she said. “I want it to, but comparing trauma because political views should not matter right now. Sorry to those who felt offended or hurt.”

I seen people have debates on white supremacist mass shooter are getting more coverage then black supremacist who plotted a car in a crowd?LIKE ARE YOU SERIOUS?! both are terrible! Imagine victimizing a a mass shooter to push a agenda ? While these family just lost a love one. https://t.co/9oT7nJYQuR — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 26, 2022

Baby I don’t give a fuvk about liberal ,conservative,Republican,democrats RIGHT NOW ! I give a fuck about the pain these people family are going through https://t.co/arOrQrc07N — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 26, 2022