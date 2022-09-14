Cardi B Opens Up About Her $100K School Donation: ‘I Love Being Able to Help Young Kids’

Cardi B opened up on Wednesday (Sept. 14) about her recent $100,000 donation to her old school in the Bronx.

“So, I was trying to do this last year but couldn’t because of all the COVID rules at the time,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video from the assembly where she surprised all the kids. “This middle school, IS 232 in the Bronx, has a very special place in my heart!! It turned me from an 11 year old girl into a little teenage adult.

“Kids in the Bronx have to grow up quickly do to our circumstances and our environment,” the rapper continued. “While some young teens like around 11-13 still live in that Disney world, these kids have to grow up fast and QUICK. Like a lot of these kids i went thru so much while I was going to school here. Experiences that changed me forever and made me who I am today.

The Cardi Tries star then concluded the heartfelt post by stating, “I hope my donation can help create an amazing after school program that will help kids stay out the streets or a troubled home and most importantly allow them to learn something that they can take with them through LIFE. Thank you Community Capacity Development @ccdworldwide and K. Bain for partnering with me to also visit different schools and programs in Queens and Brooklyn. I love being able to help young kids however I can and I can’t waiiiittttt to tell y’all what I’ve been working on for the past two years. It’s something super close to my heart and I can’t wait to share very soon.”

In addition to her philanthropic work, Cardi dropped “Hot Shit,” her new collab with Ye and Lil Durk, along with its accompanying music video this summer.

Watch Cardi’s speech at her old school below.