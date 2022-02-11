Cardi B and Offset Tattoo Each Other for Valentine’s Day: Watch

Cardi B and Offset head out for the evening on October 1, 2021 in Paris, France.

Why go the traditional route of flowers and candy with your significant other this Valentine’s Day when you could tattoo each other instead? That’s what Cardi B and Offset opted for this year, proving that love is forever by inking their wedding date onto each others’ hands on the Friday (Feb. 11) episode of Cardi Tries.

“Who does Valentines Day better than us??” she teased about the episode with a clip on Twitter.

Cardi tries something she’s never done before in each episode of her Facebook video series Cardi Tries, with past episodes exploring everything from holistic healing to ranching to officiating weddings. Husband Offset joined her this time – perhaps a little reluctantly – in learning the ins and outs of tattooing from artist Nikko Hurtado.

“Hell nah, you ain’t tatting me, bro,” Offset says nervously in the clip as he watches his wife do a practice run on a rubber hand.

“It looks like prison numbers,” Cardi fired back when it was his turn.

The couple — who share daughter Kulture, as well as a son, whose name they have not yet revealed — are going on five years of marriage, as confirmed by their romantic choice in matching tattoos: their wedding date, 9/20/17. Offset – who said Hurtado has done a number of the Migos rapper’s tattoos – nearly stepped in it when he at one point accidentally mixed up the numbers of the year and day he and Cardi tied the knot.

“That’s the worst mistake to ever make!” Hurtado declared.

Luckily for both halves of the rap power couple, the tattoos didn’t turn out half bad. The pair now have permanent reminders of their love inked above their thumbs, which they proved look super cute while holding hands at the end of the episode.

“This tattoo, to us, it means love,” Cardi reflected.

Watch Cardi and Offset get inked below:

