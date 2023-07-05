Cardi B & Offset Attend Paris Fashion Week Together Following Cheating Allegations

It looks like all is well with Cardi B and Offset, who kept things classy at a Paris Fashion Week show Wednesday morning (July 5).

The two rappers looked super stylish in matching luxury black looks at a Balenciaga runway showcase, at one point cozying up for photos together in a video captured on the scene by i-D. The day before, Cardi flew solo at the Thom Browne Haute Couture show, wearing a custom multi-color tweed blazer dress by the designer while sitting in the row with Diane Keaton, Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann.

“Custom couture @thombrowne ….I’m a very blessed girl,” the “WAP” musician captioned a carousel of Instagram photos from the Tuesday (July 4) show. “I’m thankful everyday that my work and my lord have me living my dreams.”

Cardi and Offset’s fashion week outing comes on the heels of their brief social media spat, which started when the Migos rapper wrote in a quickly-deleted Instagram Story that his wife had cheated on him with another man. Afterward, Cardi took to Twitter Spaces to shut down the accusation, pointing out how implausible a secret affair would be given her fame.

“So please boy, stop acting stupid,” she addressed Offset in the audio clip last week.

“Stop acting stupid. Going crazy over a f—ing space. Don’t play with me. What the f—. Stop playing. Thats all I’m gonna mother—ing say.”

The “Up” artist and her husband definitely aren’t the only stars in Paris this week. Shakira and Camila Cabello, for instance, were seated together Wednesday at the Viktor & Rolf show, and both Cabello and Latto were present the day prior at Iris Van Herpen’s showcase. Also at the Balenciaga show with Cardi and Offset were Rema, Michelle Yeoh, Natasha Lyonne and more.

See photos of Cardi B and Offset at the Paris Fashion Week Balenciaga show here.