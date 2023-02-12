Cardi B & Offset Reveal What Makes Their Relationship So Strong (Despite Their Very Different McDonald’s Orders)

For Cardi B and Offset, quality time is the most important love language. With their busy schedules, they can enjoy a moment of peace at date night — particularly at McDonald’s.

The powerhouse couple stars in the popular fast food restaurant’s new Super Bowl LVII commercial on Sunday (Feb. 12) dedicated to a true sign of love in a relationship, which, of course, is knowing each other’s McDonald’s order.

“I think we’ve been to McDonald’s 200 million times,” Cardi tells Billboard of why her and Offset’s partnership with the restaurant was such a natural fit, noting that the duo have “different taste palates,” with the “I Like It” rapper feeling a bit more adventurous when it comes to cuisine and the Migos rapper opting to keep it simple.

“That’s the thing about McDonald’s is that we both eat it,” Cardi shares with a laugh. “I might suggest a different restaurant and if we get to the restaurant and the menu’s a little weird and Offset doesn’t like the food, he just looks at me.”

Offset then chimes in, “I’m a Plain Jane type of guy. I don’t like to do too much. I’m also a texture type of guy. I don’t like slimy food like oysters and stuff like that. It’s all in my head and it just tastes nasty automatically.”

As a result, the duo have created their own Cardi B & Offset Meal at McD’s, which includes a blend of each of their go-to menu items plus their favorites to split on date night. The meal is perfect for sharing with your loved one, best friend or anyone who means a lot to you.

In Cardi B’s section of the meal, fans will get a classic McDonald’s cheeseburger, paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola. Offset’s meal, meanwhile, has a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst juice. To top things off, the meal comes with a large order of french fries and a flakey apple pie to share. The meal will be available starting, fittingly, on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) and will be served in cute packaging inspired by the season of love.

The Cardi B & Offset Meal Courtesy of McDonald’s

And, yes, Cardi and Offset even weighed in on the age-old debate about whether or not they like to share their fries. “As a man, you got your girl, you better share them fries, boy,” Offset warns his fellow men out there.

Cardi, however, feels differently. “I’m not even going to lie to you. Offset is nice to share his fries, but I don’t like to share my fries with him. I don’t care!” she explains. “When I share my fries, it’s not like he takes two or three fries. He takes 10 fries at a time. That bothers me. I don’t care. I’mma say it. I’m not sharing my fries!”

Despite their differing opinions on the etiquette surrounding french fries, Cardi and Offset’s bond is as strong as ever, which they attribute to being honest and having open communication. “We’ve been through a lot with each other,” Offset shares. “Some people in Hollywood live through Hollywood, but we live through each other and keep our stuff at home good. We go through ups and downs at home but have a great support system. Everybody listens to each other and have each other’s back. At the end of the day, our mission is to be successful and take care of the family.”

He also makes sure that no matter what he has going on, he will always make time to hang out with his wife and the couple’s two kids, four-year-old daughter Kulture and one-year-old son Wave. “I got to be with my baby. I can’t go too long without her,” the rapper says of Cardi. “If I have to travel and jump on a jet just to get back home, I will. We got the kids at home. That’s why we’re always together. We have to make sure they’re good, because we don’t want to be the parents who are always missing from their kids. We work and come right back home, because it’s really important.”

Watch the duo in the new McDonald’s commercial below, and check out a behind-the-scenes Q&A, where Cardi B and Offset dish on their relationship here.