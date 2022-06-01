Cardi B Thinks Her Lookalike Dolls With Offset Are a Total ‘Mood’

Cardi B and Offset of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Cardi B took to social media on Wednesday (June 1) to show fans a pair of dolls rendered to look exactly like herself and husband Offset.

“Okay then ….MOOD,” the “WAP” rapper captioned the photos of the toys using a laugh-crying emoji. In the snaps, the doll version of Cardi wears a lacy red lingerie set with gold chain details, while Offset-as-Ken wraps his impressive arms around her in a white muscle tank and layers of silver jewelry. The best detail, however, might just be the massive gold rings taking up the near entirety of the Migos member’s plastic fingers.

Members of the Bardi Gang were split, however, on just how much the dolls resembled the golden couple of hip-hop. “Okay I see you! I don’t see OffSet tho,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “The level of detail for you but not offset is cracking me tf up.” Several also saw a striking resemblance not to Offset, but to Travis Scott in the male doll, while one Twitter user hilariously nicknamed the plastic pair “Bardi c and onset.”

Earlier this week, Cardi stunned her followers by sharing a video on social media of a yacht sinking into the ocean while she was on vacation with Offset. (“There ain’t no big boat that can save it,” she remarked while narrating the clip.)

She also used her platform to speak out against political “agendas” in the wake of the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week.

Check out Cardi and Offset in doll form below.