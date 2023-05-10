Cardi B & Offset’s Daughter Kulture Was Starstruck Meeting Halle Bailey at ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere

Disney’s The Little Mermaid made its splashy Hollywood premiere on Monday (May 8), and it was a magical night complete with meeting a princess for Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, Kulture.

The little girl — who attended alongside sister Kalea (Offset’s daughter from a previous relationship) and their dad — had the chance to meet Halle Bailey (the new live-action film’s Ariel) just before watching the movie, as captured in a video.

The clip shows the starstruck 4-year-old and Bailey sharing a sweet moment in which Kulture quickly embraces The Little Mermaid actress for a hug. The star then crouches down to the little girl’s level to give her a proper hug.

Bailey also shared the love she has for Cardi and Offset’s daughters on Twitter. Another user shared video of Kulture and Kalea walking in with their dad for the carpeted event, which the singer-actress re-shared to her own account in a quote tweet. “They loooked so beautiful!!!!” she gushed, adding several hearts and teary-eyed emojis.

In an earlier message, Bailey expressed her feelings after attending the premiere for the movie, and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to star in it. “The little mermaid LA premiere.. we made it you guys, i’m so overwhelmed and overjoyed that this movie is almost here for you all to see,” she wrote. “this was the first premiere of the press run and i have been in tears and feeling oh so grateful.”

See Kulture’s sweet moment with Bailey in the video below.