Cardi B Is a Knockout in NSFW Photo Comparing Herself to ‘Mortal Kombat’ Character

Cardi B is showing the world exactly how she defines “Hot Shit,” aka the title of her upcoming single with Lil Durk and Kanye West. Two days ahead of the song’s release, the 29-year-old rap star posted a photo of herself that’s as revealing as it is ferocious — and compared it to a picture of the equally intimidating Mortal Kombat character Raiden.

Shot in what looks to be the interior of a vintage car the photo finds Cardi lounging across the back seat with her eyes covered by a wide-brimmed giraffe-print hat. The only other thing she’s wearing? A matching pair of gloves.

In the same post, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper also shared a photo of Raiden, the lightning-wielding god of thunder in the action battle-oriented video game (and films) Mortal Kombat who sports a similar wide-brimmed conical hat. “Round 2……. FIGHT !!” she captioned the pictures.

Among the commenters on the NSFW post was Cardi’s “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, who simply wrote: “Okayyyy😍😍😍.”

Cardi’s newest photo shares a couple similarities with the recently unveiled cover art for her upcoming single, which is scheduled to drop this Friday (July 1). In the artwork, she wears nothing but a metallic lingerie set with matching glasses and stilettos, lying back in the same mustard yellow car.

“Hot Shit” will mark the Grammy winner’s first single release since last year’s “Up,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a week, and was preceded by “WAP,” which spent four weeks in the top spot.

See Cardi’s steamy new Instagram photo here.